Residents who expressed concern with the size of the new recycling blue bins may soon have other options available after news coming out of York Region.

In a social media post Thursday, Aurora Mayor Tom Mrakas said residents would soon be able to swap out the oversized 95-gallon recycling for a smaller option.

"I am pleased to announce that we have confirmed that a smaller blue bin cart option will be made available for Aurora residents," Mrakas wrote, adding that people will be able to request an exchange online or by phone starting next week. "I will provide more detailed information beginning next week on how you can request a smaller bin if you choose."

The breakthrough comes after a tense week in which the mayors of Aurora, East Gwillimbury, Georgina, King, Newmarket and Stouffville publicly pushed back against the recycling provider, Circular Materials.

"I was pleased to see their response up in the Aurora area in North York. I think it's right that they address the concerns of the residents who they want to participate in this program," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, who has plans to speak with CEO of Circular Materials Friday afternoon. "There are seniors in our community and people with accessibility issues who cannot manage the size of the bin that has been provided to them."

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie tells CTV News Windsor he has been in frequent contact with the CEO to convey the concerns from constituents. He is also hopeful changes in the York Region will also happen here.

"I appreciate this consideration of the accessibility concerns being raised by residents, and that Circular Materials is open to collecting recyclables from smaller carts that could be compatible with the automated collection technology being deployed," said Dowie.

The provincewide program starting in 2026 will also standardize what can be recycled, expanding the list to include items such as black plastic, coffee cups, frozen juice containers, and deodorant tubes.

-with files from Kim Phillips, CTV News Barrie