Brian Masse is returning to his old stomping grounds.

He has rejoined the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County (MCC) as an employment services specialist.

Masse was with the agency before becoming a member of parliament.

He was a program coordinator and previously ran the multi-culture youth and action program.

Masse says he's always had a love for the multicultural council.

"It was a really good experience for myself and had some great memories but also work that we were able to get accomplished so, I rejoined as an employment services specialist to help with the individuals that are looking for employment here as well as the programs that are facilitating that," says Masse.

He says he's excited for the opportunity.

"The agency grown," he says. "The issues that we're dealing with are somewhat familiar in many respects but at the same time, there's great opportunity not only to contribute to the economy and success of Windsor and Essex County but also to an agency that is so strong and represented of the values and a lot of the beliefs that I think make us unique in Windsor and Essex County."

Masse says he will be assisting staff helping individuals in Windsor-Essex seeking employment.

"There's three major programs here that assist people finding employment into the community and I'll be part of that team that will be overseeing and also contributing to, the bottom line is, is help people find and maintain employment and contribute to the economy of Windsor and Essex County," says Masse.

Masse officially started with the MCC on Monday, July 21.

He was a MP for the NDP in the riding of Windsor West for 23 years.

Masse was unseated in April's federal election by Conservative Harb Gill.