Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse is concerned that his private members' bill to create a national urban park at Ojibway could die in Parliament should a snap election be called.

On Wednesday, the NDP pulled out of supply and confidence deal with Liberals increasing the chances of an early election.



Masse's private member bill, Bill C-248, is awaiting Senate approval.



Friends of Ojibway Prairie president Mike Fisher earlier this week called for action to be taken to get the bill finalized and passed .



Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Masse says work on this file is underway.



"We're working really hard and I'm working with all political parties, including the ministers office right now, to do some changes to the bill so it can through the Senate, and then from the Senate it would go to the House of Commons."

He says with the Gordie Howe International Bridge opening, the urgency is there.



"We don't have time to fool around with this and it's unfortunate it's taken so long, but we've got to get it and Parliament won't last forever and at the same time it wasn't moving because nobody was taking it seriously enough."



In the spring budget, the Liberals pledged $36.1-million over 5-years to establish Ojibway National Urban Park .



Masse is concerned another government could cut that funding.



"That's always been a risk and one of the reasons I want legislation. In fact, if the government wants to right now, they can even actually do a Order-in-Council and pass this."



Parliament resumes sitting on Monday Sept. 16 and the Senate resumes on Tuesday Sept. 17.

