The creation of Ojibway National Urban Park now hangs in the balance as New Democratic Party (NDP) Leader Jagmeet Singh says an early election is “more likely” after the NDP earlier this week pulled out of supply and confidence deal with Liberals .

Bill C-248, the private members' bill introduced by Windsor West NDP MP Brian Masse, passed second reading in the senate back in April, with the bill currently under consideration at the Senate Standing Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources.



Under Bill C-248, the urban park would be created under the Canada National Parks' Act with full protection provided under federal law and the highest level of commitment from Parks Canada.



If the bill does not become law before an election is called, the bill dies and would need to be reintroduced as a new bill, with a new bill number, in the next session of Parliament.



Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Mike Fisher, president, Friends of Ojibway Prairie says it's important to get the bill finalized.



"If it's not done and an election is called, we don't really know what the next government might do or what their approach may be. So it's critically -- critically -- important we get the legislation passed, and we work to get the park open while we've got this great opportunity where we've got support at all levels in government and everyone's on board."



He says he's been hearing that progress is still being made.



"We've heard some promising things in terms of Parks Canada and MP Masse and his private members' bill working collaboratively together to see what they can do. It's currently in the Senate at the Environment Committee and we're hopeful that soon when they begin sitting again in the fall they'll be taking another look at the bill and amending it to move it forward."



Fisher says he hopes the legislation is passed by the end of the year.



"We're certainly looking at avenues to continue to encourage that collaboration and just show how much the community wants this park and how important it is to see it happen. We just know for all the things that Windsor is known for, it's so important and so special to be Canada's second national urban park."



Parliament resumes sitting on Monday Sept. 16 and the Senate resumes on Tuesday Sept. 17.



A general election must take place by October 2025, but could happen sooner should the Trudeau government fall on a non-confidence vote.

