Windsorites marked the 60th anniversary of Canada’s National Flag on Saturday in a show of patriotism and Canadian pride.

On Saturday evening, dozens gathered inside the Pelissier Street parking garage for "Canada United," an event celebrating the National Flag of Canada Day .

Attendees gripped hold of the "Unity Flag," which rose to prominence in 1995 during a rally held days before the Quebec Referendum.

"Members of the Jaycees chapter, who were our predecessors, took that flag to Montreal, and because they felt it was important, that moment in history, that we stood together as Canadians, and it was monumental," said Maggie Durocher of the Windsor Parade Corporation.

Photographs of the flag have travelled across the world and become a part of Canadian history.

On Saturday, Windsorites held the approximately 30-foot by 60-foot flag and sang the national anthem twice.

"We just feel it’s part of our stewardship, and our allegiance to that flag and to our country to do something special. And we’re happy to have that big flag," Durocher said.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, as well as Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk and Windsor West MP Brian Masse, attended the event.

The anniversary of Canada’s National Flag comes as tensions with its closest ally, the U.S., rise.

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued varying threats of tariffs on Canadian goods and has repeatedly stated Canada should become the 51st state.

"Considering everything that’s going on with politics right now, I just feel like this is pretty close to a threat, and at times like that, or our country really needs to be united," resident Mark Gelinas told CTV News.

Gelinas admitted had it not been for Trump’s threats, he likely wouldn’t have attended Saturday evening.

"It’s not just a minor symbol, this says that we’re a sovereign nation, and our sovereignty needs to be protected," Gelinas said while waving a Canadian flag.

Mass showings of the Canadian Flag came after calls from Canada’s five living former Prime Ministers for residents to fly the maple leaf this weekend.

"I care about our country, and you know, I just don’t like what’s happening," Gelinas said.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian