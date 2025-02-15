A rally to show unity in Canada.

Today is Flag Day and this year marks the 60th anniversary of the Canadian flag. The City of Windsor and community partners are standing together to mark the occasion with pride.

Earlier this week, former Canadian prime ministers called on Canadians to show their national pride as U.S. President Donald Trump continues his tariff threats against Canada.

Residents can visit the Chimczuk Museum to see a piece of national history up close during the day. The museum will display a historic Canadian flag that was originally raised on Parliament Hill on February 15, 1965, the day the current national flag was officially adopted.

At 5 p.m., the community is encouraged to visit the Pelissier Street Parking Garage where the city, the Windsor Parade Corporation and the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA), will kick-off the 'Canada United' event.

The event will feature distribution of free flags, singing of the national anthem, and Canada's most famous 1995 Unity Flag will be on display, which was made famous in 1995 at the referendum rally in Montreal.

Maggie Durocher, Executive Director of the Windsor Parade Corporation, says it's a time to stand up and be proud.

"We have boxes of handheld paper flags that we use at Canada Day, so I'm going to go pick up a bunch of those. And I just think it's a great opportunity to have, and I'm continued to be thankful that we are the stewards of this flag and that we have this opportunity to share it with the community."

She says she hopes those in attendance feel prideful.

"Pride and strength that comes from that pride of knowing that everybody talks about Canadians, and about how quiet we are, until there comes that point. We're not the loudest kids at the party ever, but when everything is on the line, we know at that point that it's time for us to stand up."

Durocher says it's symbolic holding this on Flag Day.

"And it's such an iconic flag, all of them, the design of the flag from the Great Canadian Flag at the foot of Ouellette [Avenue], to our big flag, and every small flag that people carry it's something for us to rally around, and show our pride."

The 'Canada United' event will start at 5 p.m. Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens and councillor Renaldo Agostino will speak at the event as well.

Community members will have the opportunity to participate in a ceremonial raising of the Unity Flag.

Immediately following the gathering, everyone is invited to visit a downtown Windsor establishment to watch Team Canada versus Team U.S.A., with a hockey game start time of 7:30 p.m.

In honour of the Canadian flag, City Hall will be illuminated in red in the evenings.

-with files from AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show