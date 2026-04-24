A man wanted on several sex related offences in Windsor has turned himself in.

A warrant was issued for a 39-year old man in early February on charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement of a young person and is also wanted in connection with a separate criminal harassment investigation.

At the time, police believed he may have fled to Saskatchewan but say he appeared at headquarters Thursday morning.

He is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, assault, forcible confinement, and three counts of criminal harassment.