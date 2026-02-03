Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a 39-year-old man in connection with the alleged sexual assault and forcible confinement of a minor.

Investigators from the Windsor Police Service Child Abuse Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit are looking for information on the location of Matthew Lewis Rivest.

He is charged with the sexual assault and forcible confinement of a young person and is also wanted in connection with a separate criminal harassment investigation.

Police say after exhaustive efforts to locate Rivest, they are now seeking the public’s assistance. Investigators believe he may have fled to Saskatchewan.

Rivest is wanted on the following charges:

Sexual Assault

Sexual Interference

Assault

Forcible Confinement

Criminal Harassment (x3)

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Matthew Lewis Rivest is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Sexual Assault Child Abuse Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4903. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.