Windsor police are turning to the public for assistance in locating a man listed as one of Canada's most wanted fugitives.

Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 700 block of Erie Street East for reports of a fight involving multiple people.



Officers learned the fight involved 34-year-old Phillip Grant, a suspect wanted in connection with two Toronto homicides from 2022.



Witnesses reported Grant allegedly fired a single gunshot and fled the scene prior to police arrival. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunshot.



Officers continue to investigate Grant's whereabouts.



He is described as a black male, approximately 6'1" and 200 lbs, with a muscular build and brown eyes, currently sporting dreadlocks and a goatee. If seen, he should not be approached.



Grant was named to the Bolo Program's list of Canada's most wanted fugitives following the homicides, and remains on their list of still-wanted fugitives: boloprogram.org/still-wanted/ .



The Bolo Program leverages social media, technology, and innovative engagement to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada's most wanted.

Windsor police confirm to AM800 News that an incident on Saturday in the 1200 block of Felix Avenue involving the tactical unit and Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is connected to the Erie Street incident. A police spokesperson says no arrests were made during that investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

