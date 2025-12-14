A 26-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after a crash in east Windsor.
Around 5 a.m. Friday Dec. 12, officers responded to the intersection of Lauzon Road and Wyandotte Street East where an SUV hit a utility pole and flipped on its side.
No injuries were reported.
Police allege the driver showed signs of impairment and later failed a breath test at police headquarters.
From now until Jan. 1, 2026, motorists can expect to see an increased police presence throughout Windsor and Amherstburg as part of the annual Festive R.I.D.E. campaign.