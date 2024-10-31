A man accused of attempted murder has been arrested again.

Windsor police say 26-year-old Kyle Small was arrested on Wednesday, October 30 in the 4000-block of Sandwich Street for violating his bail conditions.

Police say he was released on bail in April with strict requirements that included electronic monitoring and house arrest at an address in Petawawa, Ont. but was in Windsor this week with his surety.

According to police, bail compliance officers learned he had violated his conditions and launched an investigation.

Police say Small has been charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

His father, 48-year-old Mark Small, who acted as his son’s surety, is also charged with two counts of facilitating a failure to comply with a release order.

Kyle Small is one of two people charged in connection with a targeted shooting that happened on Pierre Avenue in the summer of 2023.

The shooting sent a 33-year-old man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.