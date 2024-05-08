The Windsor Police Service is working to bring a man wanted for attempted murder back to the city to stand trial.

Police announced during a news conference Tuesday that John Managhan is in custody after being arrested late Monday by members of the Edmonton Police Service's High-Risk Offender Unit.

The 25-year-old was wanted by the Windsor Police Service in connection with a targeted shooting on Pierre Avenue on Aug. 15, 2023.

A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times before being rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim is still suffering from long lasting injuries as a result of the shooting, which stemmed from a verbal altercation.

Two firearms were recovered a short distance from the scene of the daytime shooting.

Police say Managhan's arrest is the result of a coordinated effort involving the Windsor Police's Major Crimes Unit, the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad, and the Edmonton Police Service.

Major Crimes Staff Sergeant Joe Faddoul says they had information for several months that the British Columbia native was somewhere out west, but it was frustrating because of the sheer distance between Windsor and western Canada.

"It's hard to ensure that the proper steps are being taken and that the proper interest is being generated through those police services to bring our fugitive into custody," he says. "You can appreciate they have their own wanted people, you can appreciate they have their own crimes they want to solve. The mere fact that they put our case and our wanted person as a priority is a testament to Edmonton and their entire service."

A second suspect in the case, Kyle Small, was taken into custody on Nov. 25, 2023, by members of the United States Marshals Service in Michigan and was later extradited to face a charge of attempted murder.

Faddoul says they were very excited to get the call that Managhan had been arrested.

"I got in touch with the lead investigator and everybody involved in the matter. It's a good relief for us, so I'm sure it will be a great relief for the victim and his family to know that the second suspect is in custody now," he says.

On April 23, Managhan was added to the BOLO program's list of the country's top 25 most wanted suspects, listed as number 21.

Faddoul says they have been tracking Managhan through B.C. and then Alberta.

"It's a daily basis type of investigation. Every day, the investigators, under the lead investigator, are looking into this. We're talking hundreds of man hours to locate Mr. Managhan," he adds.

Managhan is also facing charges of discharge of a firearm with attempt to wound - endanger life, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, possessing a loaded regulated firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

