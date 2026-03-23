Work that was scheduled on Malden Road in LaSalle will be fully completed in 2027.

The town has updated the Malden Road re-construction schedule to ensure there is ample time for property acquisition and utility work, which is ongoing at this time.

This rescheduling means that Malden Road will not be fully closed in 2026 as was previously announced, and will instead be closed starting in early 2027.

The full road closures along Malden will take place in stages to try and eliminate disruptions to residents, businesses, and commuters.

The tendering process has begun to complete bridge work and road widening on Malden at the Cahill Drain just south of Normandy Road. This will also include installing the storm sewer drain outlet and watermain reconstruction in this area.

This work should take roughly three months to complete, and will likely take place in the summer to fall months of 2026.

Michael Cappucci, Manager of Engineering for the Town of LaSalle, says this will be less strain on commuters.

"By breaking it up into two sections we can do some of the work that needed to happen that are specific to the drain, which has some environmental windows associated to that, and certain dates and timelines that we have to hit there. Most of the construction will happen in 2027, that's when you're going to see the major road closures and larger construction projects happening."

Currently, the Front Road Storm Sewer Reconstruction project is underway on Front Road from Boismier Avenue to Reaume Road.

He says these two projects won't overlap.

"We timed the jobs accordingly, and the Front Road work will happen and should be completed between June and July, which won't impact this work here."

Cappucci says these improvements are much needed.

"This has been a long time coming, this project in particular, and it'll be great for the community, for pedestrians, for cyclists, and commuters, where we have a corridor here that is walkable, and can handle the increased traffic. So, we're looking forward to it and I know the residents are as well."

Town administration will work with the contractor to limit interruptions as much as possible during the construction on Malden Road.

More information will be provided when contracts are approved and throughout the construction.