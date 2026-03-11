A major storm sewer construction project that's going to impact the daily commute in LaSalle is now underway.

The Front Road Storm Sewer Reconstruction project will involve a reconstruction area that includes a section of Front Road from Boismier Avenue to Reaume Road.

LaSalle Councillor Terry Burns says they hope drivers respect the situation.

"We're hoping to do a better job on road closures so they're not going through the residential areas. We encourage people, especially truck drivers going down Devine Street, on these streets that are not built for it. We're going to have enforcement out there as well from the police to make sure that doesn't happen," he says.

The work will feature lane restrictions along Front Road, with major traffic delays expected as Front Road will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes throughout the project. There will also be turning restrictions in place.

One lane is open in each direction on Front Road from Lafferty Avenue to Boismier Avenue.

Front Road intersections at Maple Avenue, Kenwood Avenue, Delaware Avenue, Sacred Heart Drive, and Boismier Avenue will also be temporarily closed during the work.

Burns says some of the infrastructure that's being replaced is very old.

"We want to make sure that we can eliminate the flooding in the old LaSalle, Front Road area as much as possible," he says.

Burns says he's asking everyone to have patience.

"We have to expect delays. Everyone is going to try to use the fastest road to get to work they can. Unfortunately, it's just the nature of human beings. Even I try to get away from construction when I can," he says.

The $7.9 million project started in the summer of 2025 but was delayed several weeks due to the material lead time.

The work includes the installation of underground stormwater pipes, storm chambers/manholes, and catch basins.

It also includes building new pump stations at G. Craig Park and near the Riverdance building on Adams Lane.

Town officials say access to businesses along the corridor will remain open; however, temporary closures may occur as construction progresses.

The town says the entire project is expected to be completed later this summer.