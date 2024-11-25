A makeshift memorial has formed at the scene of a crash that claimed the lives of two people.

The memorial on Walker Road near Niagara Street includes a photo of the victims, bouquets of flowers and a couple of wreaths.

The memorial identifies the victims as Paul Gilbert and Donna Whyte.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the Walkerville area last Monday shortly after 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, Windsor police released additional information and said two pedestrians — a 68-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man — were killed.

Police also said, the driver of a red SUV had to be extracted by firefighters from the vehicle and taken to hospital.

Investigators continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and are urging anyone who saw what happened or has video footage to reach out to the Traffic Enforcement Unit.