Two dead, one injured — the result of a single-vehicle crash in Walkerville this week.

It happened Monday afternoon shortly after 2 at Walker Road and Niagara Street.

Police say two pedestrians — a 68-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man — were killed.

The driver of a red SUV had to be extracted by firefighters from the vehicle and taken to hospital.

Walker Road was closed for several hours between Wyandotte Street and Ottawa Street as officers investigated.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the crash and are urging anyone who saw what happened or has video footage to reach out to the Traffic Enforcement Unit.