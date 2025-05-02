Some good news for LaSalle residents.

The intersection of Matchett Road and Sprucewood Avenue will reopen Saturday, May 3, at 5 p.m. This intersection has been closed since the end of March as improvements were made.

Improvements at this intersection include the installation of new traffic signals, road improvements such as a left-turn lane, and sidewalks.

While this portion re-opens, the intersection at Morton Drive and Matchett Road is scheduled to close on Monday, May 5, for three weeks for road improvements, including sidewalk and pedestrian crossing repairs, and the addition of turning lanes.

LaSalle mayor Crystal Meloche says there are a number of improvements now at Matchett Road and Sprucewood Avenue.

"People can expect to see new turn lanes going north and south on Matchett, as well as obviously new lights, and also some additional sidewalks along Sprucewood in the LaSalle boundaries."

She says while residents wanted to see a light at the Morton Drive and Matchett Road intersection, it didn't warrant one following a traffic study.

"However it did come up with some necessary improvements, and so those are the improvements we're going to start making on that intersection. So you'll see turning lanes, and other things added there as well to make it a safer intersection. And then we'll continue to monitor it to see if any other improvements will be needed in the future."

Meloche says she's heard from residents who are excited about these improvements.

"This is going to improve traffic for residents in our community. So, as we continue to do some work in the town over the next year or two, we are going to see other road closures. So to me, having this in place now will only help us in the next year or two as we see Front Road has some construction, we're going to see the big Malden Road construction project coming up, so this will definitely help with that traffic flowing."

Meanwhile, Turkey Creek Bridge on Matchett Road remains closed at this time and is expected to open in mid-June.

Meloche says the bridge construction has been on schedule and she's excited for the entire area to re-open.