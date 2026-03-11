It appears a magic mushroom dispensary in downtown Windsor has closed its doors.

Signage for FunGuyz at 359 Ouellette Avenue near Park Street West is no longer up, and the space appears vacant.

Ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino posted on social media Tuesday afternoon a photo of the vacant storefront with a for rent sign up.

He also wrote "Nice work Windsor Police Service and City of Windsor by law to get this place cleaned up quickly and ready for its next tenant."

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Windsor police chief Jason Crowley hopes this is the end of FunGuyz.

He says the police service did put a lot of resources into FunGuyz but says at the end of the day, it's an illegal drug and it's an unregulated industry.

"When crystal methamphetamine is found in that store, in this unregulated industry, it becomes a much bigger problem than we were dealing with just mushrooms," he says.

Chief Crowley believes it was FunGuyz decision to close.

"I think at the end of the day, they were the ones that came out and said listen the crystal meth and the LSD that was found in there is not our intention, so they really closed their own doors," says Crowley.

He says police were dealing with 'all kinds of roadblocks.'

"We were working through the courts, through the city, to try and close this business," he says. "We were having difficulty finding a landlord; these are the kinds of things the barrers that we were up against, and we were closing in on the landlord, and I think it would have happened eventually, but we did put a lot of resources in it for good reason."

As AM800 news reported in early February, Windsor police raided FunGuyz for a ninth time on January 30.

At that time, officers seized $13,368 in illegal drugs from the dispensary that sells psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, along with crystal meth and LSD.

FunGuyz opened in Windsor in early July 2023 and continues to operate in others cities in Ontario and Montreal.