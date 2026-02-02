FunGuyz in downtown Windsor has been raided by police for a ninth time, only this time officers seized more than just magic mushrooms.

Windsor police say shortly before 4 p.m. on January 30, officers with the Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) executed a search warrant at the dispensary in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.

During the search, officers seized $13,368 in illegal drugs from the dispensary that sells psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, along with crystal meth and LSD.

In all, officers located and seized the following:

- 9.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine

- 4 packages of LSD gummies

- 11 packages of LSD tabs

- 3 bottles of LSD drops

- 99 bags of dried psilocybin

- 23 psilocybin chocolate bars

- 2 packages of dried psilocybin candy

- 11 packages of psilocybin gummies

- 50 psilocybin capsules

- 3 bags of psilocybin tea

- 2 DMT vape pens

- 4 packages of psilocybin enigma

- 2 psilocybin candy cones

A 35-year-old employee on scene at the time has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking and trafficking in a controlled substance.

"This operation highlights the risk posed by illegitimate and unmonitored activities involving the sale of controlled substances," said Inspector David DeLuca. "In addition to psilocybin, our officers seized LSD and crystal methamphetamine. This marks the ninth warrant executed at this location, as the Windsor Police Service continues to pursue remedies through the courts to address ongoing unlawful activity associated with this business."

Police say it remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.