Six people have been charged with impaired driving following multiple incidents in Windsor and Amherstburg, including one that left two people injured.

On Friday, November 13, in separate cases, two men were arrested at the Gordie Howe International Bridge after Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officials arrested two drivers showing signs of impairment. In one of the cases, Windsor police say a suspect provided a breath sample that registered over twice the legal limit.

On Saturday, November 14, a male driver was arrested at the Ambassador Bridge after CBSA officials stopped a driver who displayed signs of impairment. The suspect was transported to Windsor Police headquarters, where he failed a breath test, registering almost twice the legal limit.

Later that evening, shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of an impaired driver at a business in the 9500 block of County Road 11 in Amherstburg. Officers located a woman inside her running vehicle and observed signs of impairment. Police say numerous alcoholic beverages, including some that were empty, were located inside the vehicle.

The woman was arrested and transported to Windsor Police headquarters, where she provided a breath sample that registered almost three times the legal limit.

Approximately 90 minutes later, officers responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Forest Glade Drive and Lauzon Road in Windsor. Through investigation, officers learned that a driver had struck another vehicle in the intersection, causing non-life-threatening injuries to two passengers, including a 14-year-old child. Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene.

Officers observed signs of impairment in the suspect driver, who was arrested and taken to Windsor Police headquarters. He provided a breath sample that registered over twice the legal limit.

A 43-year-old man was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration at or exceeding 80 mg%.

On Sunday, November 15, shortly before 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the Ambassador Bridge after CBSA officers arrested a male driver who showed signs of impairment. The suspect was transported to Windsor Police headquarters, where he refused to comply with a demand to provide a breath sample.

The Windsor Police Service reminds drivers that impaired driving puts everyone at risk. If you suspect someone is driving impaired, call 911 immediately.