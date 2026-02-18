Pandemonium at The Loose Goose in Walkerville as Mitch Marner scored the overtime winner for Team Canada giving them a 4-3 win over Czechia in the quarterfinal matchup.

A group of around 20 patrons watched the wall-to-wall TVs with tensions high during the 3-on-3 play in the extra frame.

"It feels great," said fan Marc Hudon who was wearing a Connor McDavid jersey.

"I was scared in the third period, very scared, but, [Nick] Suzuki came through and then Marner got it in overtime, so, Friday... semifinals."

He said the win gave him confidence for Friday's semifinal game.

"Play disciplined, play strong, don't give the puck up as much, that's about it," he said Hudon.

Andrew Machete watched the game over his lunch break and said he was relieved with the win.

"Nothing is ever for sure in the Olympics," he said.

"Especially when it comes to men's hockey and I think they ground this one out, they came back a couple times and they finally won. Big win."

Captain Sidney Crosby was knocked out of the game with an apparent right leg injury.

Machete said that helped spur the team to a win.

"I think it kind of motivates the guys to kind of go out and push a little bit harder. I mean, Syd's been a big presence in the Olympics for almost 20 years or something like that so go out and win it for Syd and hopefully he's back again," he said.

He added that he was looking ahead to the semifinals and what he thought Team Canada needed to do to keep the momentum going.

"I think its that attitude of never say die," Machete said.

"You can be behind with only a few minutes left and these guys can still win it, so I think just keeping that in mind at every game."