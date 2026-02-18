Canada’s men’s hockey team is moving on at Milano Cortina 2026.

The Canadians got a scare from Czechia but Mitch Marner scored in overtime to send the Canadians through to the semifinal.

Canada trailed 3-2 late in the third but Nick Suzuki scored to pull the Canadians even and force the extra frame.

Things started out well for Canada as Macklin Celebrini opened the scoring off a nifty feed from Connor McDavid. But two straight goals from Lukas Sedlak and David Pastrnak gave the Czechs a 2-1 lead heading to the first intermission.

Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of the second period to pull Canada even. Ondrej Palat scored for Czechia in the third before Suzuki’s equalizer and Marner's OT winner.

Canada lost captain Sidney Crosby to a lower-body injury in the second period after he took a pair of hits along the boards. Crosby was officially ruled out for the night as the third period began.

Canada came into Wednesday’s quarter-final matchup having gone a perfect 3-0-0-0 in the round-robin, including a 5-0 victory over Czechia to begin the tournament last week on Feb. 12.

The Canadians also picked up wins over Switzerland and France on their way to the quarters, finishing the preliminary round with the most goals scored (20) and best goal differential (17).

Canada will have its semifinal opponent determined after the rest of the quarter-finals play out Wednesday. Switzerland is playing Finland in one quarter-final and the U.S. takes on Sweden in the final game of the day. Slovakia triumphed 6-2 over Germany earlier in the day.