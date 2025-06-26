The Windsor Police Service is trying to identify a suspect in what's being described as a 'large-scale' financial fraud.

On May 7, 2025, police say a man entered a currency exchange business in the 3200 block of Dougall Avenue in Windsor.

Using a fraudulent Canadian passport, the man transferred approximately $138,000 Canadian to the financial institution in exchange for $100,000 U.S.

Once the U.S. funds were obtained, police say the suspect cancelled the Canadian transfer, resulting in a loss of roughly $130,000 to the business.

The suspect is described as a white man, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5'9" tall, with a medium build, fair complexion, and brown hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue baseball hat, black shirt, grey pants, and white shoes.

The suspect is wanted on five charges, including fraud over $5,000, obtaining funds by a false pretence over $5,000, uttering a forged passport, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of an identification document of another.

This latest case is similar to another case currently under investigation.

On May 1, a woman entered a currency exchange in the 3200 block of Dougall Avenue and used a fraudulent Canadian passport to obtain $130,000 in U.S. currency.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.