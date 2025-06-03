The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a large-scale financial fraud.

Police state that on May 1, the suspect entered a currency exchange business in the 3200 block of Dougall Avenue and used a fake Canadian passport to obtain $130,000 in U.S currency.

The suspect is described as a white woman, approximately 35 to 45 years old, with a medium build and long brown hair.

At the time of the incident, police state that she wore a blue hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, and black running shoes.

She is wanted on five charges including fraud over $5,000, uttering a forged passport, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330, or Crime Stoppers.