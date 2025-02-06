More elements of the Gordie Howe International Bridge are taking shape on both sides of the crossing as work moves toward the opening of the cross-border link later this year.

At the Canadian Port of Entry, buildings and structures are nearing completion as crews work on the installation of the toll booths and focus on paving lanes and sidewalks.

At the U.S. Port of Entry, 13 structures are under construction with interior finishings, while the primary inspection lane booths are also being installed.

Chief Relations Officer for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, Heather Grondin, says the customs plazas on both sides are really coming together.

"On the Canadian side, we have 11 buildings and structures, and all of those have been constructed, and we're now working on more of the details. So inside the buildings, things like painting walls, working on the HVAC system, and installing electrical,' she says.

Grondin says after the big connection of the bridge deck last summer, there is still so much important work going on.

"There's some paving work going on, installation of fire suppression systems, mechanical systems, electrical systems, lighting systems, and safety fences along the side. All those small details that are just as necessary as the big pieces that had to be constructed," she says.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority, which is managing the project for the Government of Canada, anticipates the bridge will open this fall.

Grondin says there will soon be a time when it looks like the bridge is done, but that's when they will be setting up and making sure everything is working.

"We focus a lot on the construction, but we can't underestimate how important systems and processes are, the human resources, everyone really knows where they belong, how things work, how they integrate, and how the pieces function together," she says.

The bridge will link a key commercial trucking trade route between Windsor and Detroit, connecting Highway 401 and Michigan's I-75.

Work on the over $6 billion crossing began in 2018.

