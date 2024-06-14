Permanent steel girders are now in place to connect both sides of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

In a video shared on social media, ironworkers took part in the installation of the steel edge girders early Friday morning.

According to the posting, the edge girder installation took place early today to beat the heat, as extreme heat can expand the steel, which is why cooler conditions are ideal.

?? It’s happening! Ironworkers are installing the permanent steel to connect the #GordieHoweBridge deck. Edge girder installation took place early today to beat the heat. Extreme heat can expand the steel, which is why cooler conditions are ideal. #DeckConnect pic.twitter.com/sOM4yNA5jA — Gordie Howe International Bridge (@GordieHoweBrg) June 14, 2024

Bridging North America, the group responsible for construction of the crossing between Windsor and Detroit, announced earlier this week that permanent steel girders to help connect the Canadian and U.S. sides of the structure would be installed this week.

The work to connect both sides of the bridge includes additional bracings before the final slab is put in place, which is expected by the end of June.



All of the cables are in place, but some adjustments will be made once the final bridge deck connections are finalized.

Officials also report that officers from the Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs are now in place on both sides of the border and that workers must now clear customs, just like anyone else crossing the border would, when they enter the work site.

While the connecting of the two sides is a major milestone, there is still another year's worth of work on the $6.4 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge, which includes the addition of railings, the multi-use path, electrical work, drainage, the addition of sensors, and lighting.

The new crossing is scheduled to open in fall 2025.