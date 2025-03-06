London Knights’ defenceman and Washington Capitals draft pick Cameron Allen has pleaded guilty for his part in a drunken crash in the city’s south end last month.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 8, London Police responded to a single vehicle collision in the area of Colonel Talbot Road and Clayton Walk. Officers found a running, but unoccupied vehicle with blood on the driver’s side.

Investigators eventually arrested Allen and charged him with a number of alcohol-related driving offences.

In a London courtroom, the 20-year-old pleaded guilty to a single count of impaired driving.

Justice Wendy Harris-Bentley sentenced Allen and placed him on two years probation, ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service, attend alcohol counselling, and gave him a two-year driving prohibition.

Allen also received a $4,000 fine and a $1,200 surcharge.

The other charges against Allen were dropped.

The Ontario Hockey League had suspended Allen pending its own investigation into the matter.

Allen was scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday, but instead entered his guilty plea last Thursday in Provincial court.