London Knights defenceman Cam Allen has been suspended by the Ontario Hockey League pending the outcome of a league review.

The OHL made the announcement Tuesday morning.

#OHL Disciplinary Action:



London Knights player Cam Allen has been suspended pending the outcome of a League review of off-ice events that occurred on Saturday, February 8th.https://t.co/o47xvZ7wIj — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) February 11, 2025

The review was initiated after Allen was charged Sunday in connection to an alleged impaired driving incident in London.

He's charged with impaired operation of a vehicle, impaired operation exceed blood alcohol concentration, fail to remain and fail to report accident, and novice driver- blood alcohol concentration above zero.

According to London police, officers were called to the area of Colonel Talbot Road near Clayton Walk around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, February 8 after a citizen called 911.

Police said an unoccupied vehicle had been left running and appeared to have been involved in a crash.

Police were told there appeared to be blood on the driver’s side door and leading away from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was found and arrested not far from the scene at a nearby address.

Police also said one of the passengers was taken to hospital by EMS with minor injuries.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on March 6.

Allen, a defenceman and a Washington Capitals prospect, was acquired by the Knights in December.