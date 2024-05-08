A local resident who lives along Marentette Avenue isn't pleased with the proposed development near the Caboto Club property along Tecumseh Road.

David Girard attended the Development and Heritage Standing Committee meeting on Monday afternoon as a delegate, expressing his concerns with the proposal.

A six-storey condo development with 54 units, and 68 parking spots, is being proposed. The committee approved the development proposal.

Girard spoke at the meeting saying he wasn't completely against the development, but was hoping to see it scaled down to only four-storeys as his main concern is the increase in traffic, and that those at the Club will try to use Marentette as a quicker exit.

The proposed development offers an entrance and exit onto Marentette Avenue, as well as into the Caboto Club parking lot.

He says residents in that area are worried that the traffic will be out of control.

"To put another 68 spaces that will have the option to exit onto Marentette, or through the Caboto Club to Parent and Tecumseh, I just think people will find a way around anything that they try to propose, and they'll find a way to get through that neighbourhood."



Girard says hopefully council will work on mitigating traffic in the area.



"I think if a fob gate, or something, or an electronic gate, something along that lines would be appropriate, as far as an arm that comes up and down those can get broken all the time. So, I'm open to see what they come back with."

He adds that he's okay with development at this site, but it seems excessive.

"I mean I wanted to see the four-storeys, I think they'll go with the six regardless. But that's okay, at least something is getting developed on that corner, right?"

During the meeting administration stated that they are still waiting for a Traffic Impact Study to be completed for the area, but that those visiting the Caboto Club will be encouraged to use the traffic light at Tecumseh Road and Parent Avenue.

Giovanni Caboto Club is the applicant for the project.

The development will still need final approval from city council at a later date, and Girard says he plans to attend that meeting again.