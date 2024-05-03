A new condo development is being proposed near the Caboto Club.

A report is going before members of Windsor's Development & Heritage Standing Committee on Monday, May 6 to discuss the six-storey condo development.



The project calls for a 54-unit development with 68 parking spots at the corner of Marentette Avenue and Tecumseh Road East.



Ward 4 councillor Mark McKenzie sits on the committee and says he's happy with the proposed development.



He believes it's a perfect development for that corner.

"There's a bus stop right in front so it definitely fits in with our housing accelator plan that we proposed to the federal government," he says. "Tecumseh Road was one of those stretches that we outlined as one of those streets that we definitely we be able to see development. We want to start seeing more of those high rises as well."

McKenzie feels the proposal fits in with the neighbourhood.



"Caboto has been talking about development, residential development going back 20-30 years so it's nice to see they're finally moving forward with this," says McKenzie. "Again it makes total sense, it's right on Tecumseh Road, there's a bus route. It's accessible to pretty much everything."

He says some area residents had some concerns including parking, access, traffic and turning left on to Tecumseh as well as turning left on to Marentette.

McKenzie says the developer held a meeting with area residents last year and heard the residents concerns.

"They really did take the community's input to heart and they made those changes again regarding the parking, regarding the access and having access to that light at Parent and Tecumseh Road," says McKenzie.

The ward 4 councillor says he will be declaring a conflict on Monday since he is a Caboto Club member.



Giovanni Caboto Club is the applicant for the project and based on the report, the proposed development will require the removal of the General Paint retail store and five rows of parking from the Caboto Club's parking lot.

McKenzie says the applicant hopes to break ground by the end of the year.