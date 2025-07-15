The countdown is on for the return of harness racing at Leamington Raceway.

The Lakeshore Horse Racing Association is preparing for the 2025 season, which starts on Sunday, August 10.

Association member Tom Bain says this year's race season includes 13 race dates.

He says association members are looking forward to the upcoming season.

"We're out there our team working daily and getting things done such as doing work on the track, preparing it, doing extra work on the grand stand and even a little bit of work on our paddock which are just recently been built," he says.

Bain says they continue to build off the 'tremendous' years at Leamington Raceway.

"Our attendance has gone up each year and our betting has gone up each year," says Bain. "So we're looking forward to another big season."

He says the association continues to push for more race dates.

"We go down to Toronto and say hey look at our attendance, hey look at our betting, we broke the record twice last year for total betting and we're seeking to gain a few more days if we can hopefully next we'll have more than our 13 Sundays," says Bain.

The horse racing season in Leamington wraps up on Sunday, November 2.

Last year, the association's average attendance was between 700 to 800 people.

The highest betting day last season for one Sunday was $86,000.