Members with the Holiday Beach Migration Observatory (HBMO) are concerned over a new disc golf course being added to Holiday Beach.

Last week, the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) board approved the 9-hole course at the Holiday Beach Conservation Area in Amherstburg. ERCA had stated that the area is currently underutilized by the public.

HBMO is concerned with this course as the area is an ecological sanctuary for migratory bird species. Research done by the group has shown a steady and concerning decline in the bird population within the park and state that this decline is tied to habitat loss and human disturbance.

They add that disc golf is not a low-impact activity, and that it will increase foot traffic in these ecologically sensitive areas.

Meanwhile, ERCA will be holding an open house in May to hear feedback from the community on the planned course. ERCA states that there are many areas within the Holiday Beach Conservation Area that are designated for recreation.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Phil Roberts, principal bird bander with Holiday Beach Migration Observatory, says disc golf is not the right recreational activity.

"There is a difference between what is passed as recreation, and what is not passed as recreation. So, looking at disc golf in this case, it's really not passable as recreation. There's quite a bit of energy, there's infrastructure, there's all kinds of other elements."

He says this park has always been a migration area for birds.

"It's a phenomenal migration site, a fall migration site, because birds for the most part don't want to cross an open body of water. So if you can sort of picture the shortest distance across if you're coming out of that big place we call up north, the Detroit River is a leap over spot. So it's always been a migration corridor."

Roberts says the group has spoken to ERCA regarding their concerns.

"I think we've sort of come to a point now that we're quite willing to work with the Conservation Authority, but our position is really we would like to work with the Conservation Authority to improve environmental function to the function of the important bird area. And ultimately then, as the spin-off, the economy of it would be then to continue to attract tourists to our region."

Kevin Money, ERCA's Director of Conservation Services, says ERCA wants a chance to hear from the public.

"There's a lot of concerns expressed about this, so we thought we'd pause and listen to the public, and explain what we're doing. And hear from the public on this matter, so that's kind of the point of this."

He says the course would be placed in a recreational area.

"There are trees in the area, typically silver maple trees, with canopy in them so it's quite nice in that area. But this area is where people can go picnicking, they can drive in with their vehicle right now, pull up to a picnic table, there's washroom facilities, garbage cans, those types of things. It's recreational in nature already."

Money says it would be a great recreational activity within the park.

"We were approached by disc golf enthusiasts and said 'hey, what a great idea, why don't we put disc golf in the park, it's a beautiful spot, here's an area that doesn't see a lot of human traffic. So we don't really see a lot of conflicts as it relates to people there, so can we put in some disc golf?'. And we thought what a great amenity for the park."

Disc golf is a game that sees players use a frisbee-like disc, and throw it down a fairway targeting an elevated metal basket for points.

According to ERCA, there are currently 18 conservation areas and provincial parks in Ontario that host disc golf.

The open house will take place on Tuesday, May 6, at 6 p.m. at the Libro Centre in Amherstburg.

ERCA administration will be at the open house where a presentation will be shown to those in attendance, and anyone is welcome to attend to ask questions.