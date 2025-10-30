A local father is wondering when his daughter will return from Jamaica.

Terry Robinson says his daughter Kylie and her husband were supposed to fly out of Jamaica today, but that's no longer happening because of Hurricane Melissa.

He told AM800's Kyle Horner, his daughter is not sure when she will be returning home.

The couple was a part of a group that left last Thursday for Montego Bay.

Robinson says before they left, they questioned the travel agency about flying but were told everything was fine.

"As soon as they landed, the Canadian government issued an advisory," says Robinson. "They looked for a Sunwing agent, and there was no one around to be found, so they haven't talked to anybody."

He says his daughter's resort got hit by the eye of the storm.

"Just before the storm hit, I lost contact with her, then I just spoke with her this morning. She is okay, everybody's okay, and she left the resort to go to the airport to get WiFi because they don't have it hooked up to the resort yet; everything is still down," he says.

Robinson says his daughter showed up the damage through FaceTime and pictures.

"She had showed me pictures of the airport when she was there through FaceTime, and it looked pretty bad," says Robinson. "There is significant damage to her resort. A lot of sewage, no running water – it's just a mess."

Hurricane Melissa pummelled Jamaica on Tuesday as a catastrophic Category 5 storm.

The storm brought winds of 185 mph, causing extensive damage and leaving over half a million without power.

Officials reported collapsed houses, blocked mountain roads and roofs blown off.