Hurricane Melissa has intensified to a Category 5 storm as it nears Jamaica.

On Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Melissa is expected to make landfall on the island Tuesday, bringing destructive winds and up to 30 inches of rain.

The hurricane is the strongest to hit Jamaica in recent history. It has already caused fatalities in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Authorities warn of catastrophic flash flooding and landslides.

Melissa is forecast to move across Cuba and the Bahamas through Wednesday, with significant storm surges and rainfall expected in the region.