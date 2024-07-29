A local couple has welcomed an international student into their home for the next two weeks.

Linda Lee and Kar Lim have been involved with the MLI Homestay program for a number of years, and have allowed numerous students to stay with them through the program.

The couple welcomed a 17-year-old girl in Grade 11 on Monday evening at Dr. David Suzuki Public School.

26 international high school students from Japan arrived in the city on Monday, and will stay in Windsor until August 1.

Lee and Lin began hosting in 2013 and have now hosted a student six times. They say that now that their own children are older, they wanted to keep their home full and busy.

While the students are in Windsor, they will go to school during the day at David Suzuki, and on evenings and weekends they will be able to learn and experience the 'Canadian Life' with their host families.

Lee says they have a couple of things planned during the stay.

"And weekends are we are planning to do like a BBQ, we can always do a BBQ, make short trips out in the county, show them a little bit about Windsor."



She says they learn a lot about the students country as well.



"If you cannot be in that country, or if you plan to visit their country, it would be a good opportunity to know a little bit from what the kid will share with you, so you go there with a mind that you kind of know what to expect."



Lim says they're all such great kids.

"It's always a pleasure, and we look forward to them. Every group you learn different things from them, and that's basically what it is - right from their ambitions, to their parents, and where they're from."

The couple says they will continue to host students for as long as they can.

Next month in August, 60 international students from Japan will visit the area for two weeks, and another group will travel to the city in September.

More information about hosting a student can be found on the MLI Homestay website.