Six new charges of sexual assault have been laid against a local mental health and addictions counsellor.

A 67-year man was initially arrested in July and charged in connection with alleged incidents involving two patients.

Windsor Police say since those charges became public, six more individuals have come forward with similar allegations, bringing the total number of victims to 8.

Following an expanded investigation by the Major Crimes Unit, Tim Baxter has been re-arrested.

Any other victims are encouraged to come forward and contact police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

All reports will be treated with the highest level of sensitivity and confidentiality.

Sexual assault is defined as any non-consensual touching of a sexual nature that violates the sexual integrity of an individual. This can include a broad range of behaviours, from unwanted sexual contact to assault involving penetration.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.