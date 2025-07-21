A local mental health and addictions counsellor is charged with four counts of sexual assault of two patients.

Windsor police say its Major Crimes Unit conducted a comprehensive investigation and arrested 66-year-old Tim Baxter.

According to police, the alleged incidents happened while Baxter was providing counselling services to individuals seeking support for addiction and anger management issues in the Windsor-Essex area.

Police say the offences are reported to have taken place between 2024 and 2025 and investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Police are urging anyone who believes they may have been sexually assaulted or victimized to call the Major Crimes Unit.

Windso police say all reports are treated with the highest level of sensitivity and confidentiality.