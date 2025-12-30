The 2025 Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign has come to an end.

The month-long campaign wrapped up on Christmas Eve after kicking off on November 24 at the South Windsor Citadel on Grand Marais Road West.

The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope says this year's campaign raised a total of $237,590.23.

Money raised supports local Salvation Army programs that help individuals and families facing food insecurity, homelessness, and economic hardship.

This year's fundraising goal was $250,000.

The Salvation Army had 15 kettle locations throughout Windsor-Essex this year, positioned mainly in high-traffic shopping areas.

In a news release, executive director Jason Linton said, "Every donation and every volunteer shift represents more than a dollar amount. It represents care, dignity, and hope for people in our community."

He goes on to say, "We are deeply grateful to everyone who made this possible, and we remain committed to serving those in need with respect and compassion."

In 2024, the fundraising goal was $240,000.

Last year's campaign raised close to $258,000.