A local fundraising campaign that asks the community to 'show us your brave' is back for a third year.

The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation's "Show Us Your Brave" campaign asks the community to make a pledge, collect donations, and face one of your fears.

Foundation executive director Houida Kassem says the month-long campaign begins on May 1, with a goal of reaching $400,000.

She says part of the campaign includes "Brave Day," where individuals rappel the CIBC building in downtown Windsor on Saturday, May 23.

Kassem says there are many ways to support the campaign.

"Another way of being brave is make sure you have your appointments," says Kassem. Go get checked and go get screened, and we say that because sometimes the bravest thing you can do is not wait."

Christina Bonadonna is a 2026 campaign ambassador.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2025 and has undergone lots of appointments, biopsies, and surgery.

Bonadonna says it was important to her to share her story because she feels people can relate to her.

"You don't expect that cancer will become your diagnosis, and it became mine, and I think sharing that story and the strength and courage that I've shown through all of this, sharing that with someone else, I think it shares the message with somebody that it will be okay; everything will be okay," says Bonadonna.

Bonadonna says she's in the midst of her journey.

"I had many, many rounds of chemotherapy," says Bonadonna. "I actually had 16 rounds; my final round I named it 'Sweet 16,' and I'm currently undergoing radiation treatment right now. I'm on to my third radiation treatment today and more hormone therapy to come."

Retired CTV Windsor anchor Jim Crichton and Windsor firefighter Chris Prestu are also 2026 campaign ambassadors.

Money raised from the campaign stays in Windsor-Essex.

It will support priority needs at the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre, including advancements in equipment, patient comfort initiatives, and programs that enhance the overall patient experience.

Last year's campaign raised $376,000, but local philanthropist John Viecelli was inspired by the community's courage and made a donation to bring the campaign's fundraising total to $500,000.