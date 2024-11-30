The owner of Walkerville Candles, a Windsor-based online candle company, has figured out a way to keep his business running during the Canada Post strike.
"It's been going very well online," said Rick Wilkinson. "I've been shipping with Canpar and mostly UPS."
Before the strike began, he was worried about increased costs of having to use alternative couriers, but says it hasn't been as bad as he first thought.
"Some packages maybe a little bit more, and some are a little bit less. So from what I can see it kind of balances out."
Wilkinson says if Canada Post continues to not reach a deal, customers will go elsewhere.
"I do like Canada Post and this is the busiest time of the year, and the service is needed. It's time to get back to the table and get things done. That's my message to them."
On Wednesday, mediation between Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers was suspended after federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon said the special mediator appointed to help end the labour dispute said the two sides are too far apart on critical issues for mediation to currently be of use.