Local 444 president optimistic after Ford ratification vote

Stellantis workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant leaving the plant Tuesday morning after the relaunch of the third shift in Windsor, Ont. on February 17, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800)

The president of Unifor Local 444 says Ford workers ratified a strong contract at a critical time for Canada’s auto industry.

About 74 per cent of 5,150 workers approved the three-year agreement over the weekend, which includes annual three per cent wage increases and new investments, including $500 million for the Essex Engine Plant.

Speaking on AM800’s Mornings with Mike and Meg, James Stewart said the industry’s current challenges put the agreement in perspective.

“In regular times, this is a good deal. When you look in the context of where we are today with the auto industry in Canada and the attacks coming from trade from the U.S. and the administration in the U.S. outright saying they want to take jobs away from Canada, then it starts to look like an excellent deal,” Stewart said.

Negotiations and a subsequent agreement with Ford are expected to lay the groundwork for remaining talks with fellow Big Three automakers Stellantis and General Motors.

Stewart says securing jobs and production commitments will remain a top priority, especially in Windsor and Brampton.

“We have the Brampton Assembly Plant that the product was taken out of that plant, originally moved to Belvedere, and now that’s up in the air. We have no resolve for Brampton at all. And then in Windsor, we need to solidify and make sure we’re locking in that third shift,” he said.

Unifor Local 444 represents roughly 6,450 workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant, where the Chrysler Pacifica and all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona are built.

A third shift returned to the plant at the start of this year.

Stewart says long-term success for Canada’s auto sector will depend on resolving ongoing trade disputes with the United States.

“We have to make sure we’re working with our governments to keep resolving our problems with the U.S. in terms of the CUSMA agreement, making sure we’re using our leverage when we’re bargaining trade, making sure we’re protecting our industries, including manufacturing, auto specifically,” he said.

While Unifor hasn’t announced its next bargaining target, Stewart says he expects General Motors will be up first, with Stellantis negotiations to follow.