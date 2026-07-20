Unifor workers ratify agreement with Ford

Unifor National President Lana Payne speaks to media after the opening of bargaining between Unifor and Ford Motor Co., in Toronto, on Monday, June 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

Unifor workers at Ford Motor Co. have ratified a new collective agreement with consecutive pay increases and promised investments in facilities.

Members voted 74 per cent in favour of the new agreement which covers 5,150 people, Unifor announced on Sunday evening.

“With multi-hundred-million dollar investments in our facilities and a plan to return every laid off member in Oakville to work, this agreement means our members at Ford are in a solid position now and over the next three years,” said Ford Master Bargaining Chairperson John D’Agnolo in a news release.

Under the new agreement, workers will see a three per cent increase each year over the next three years.

In Windsor, Ford committed to invest $500 million in facility and tooling investments to “maximize 5.0L engine and machining capacity,” at the Essex Engine Plant.

The bargaining report notes a forecasted 3rd shift at EEP in 2029.

Active employees will receive a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus, while active and inactive employees could receive a one-time $2,000 bonus in December.

Increases for pensioners were also included through a $3 raise to the Defined Benefit Pension Monthly Basic Benefit Rate.

Talks began in June with continued uncertainty looming over the auto industry due to ongoing trade uncertainty with the United States.

Negotiations and a subsequent agreement with Ford are expected to lay the groundwork for remaining talks with fellow Big Three automakers Stellantis and General Motors.

The union is expected to begin negotiations with the other two Detroit Big 3 automakers now that the Ford agreement is ratified.