A sports bar in East Windsor will not be serving any alcohol for 45 days.

Starting on Saturday, January 10, Average Joes Sports Bar on Lauzon Road near Tranby Avenue will go dry until February 24, 2026.

The sports bar posted on social media Tuesday night, saying the business will continue to operate without its liquor license for the 45 days.

The post goes on to say "the bar didn't have a choice in the timing and is surprised by how quickly the shutdown was scheduled—especially so early in the new year, a time that is already difficult for the service industry."

&nbsp;

As AM800 news reported in September, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario took steps to suspend the liquor license of the sports bar in connection with a fatal motorcycle accident over a year ago.

At that time, the AGCO said it issued a Notice of Proposal to suspend the liquor license, and the suspension was a result of the establishment's alleged service of a patron that contributed to a fatal motor vehicle collision last year.

The AGCO said it is taking this action following a criminal investigation conducted by the Windsor Police Service and an exchange of information with police.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on September 7, 2024, Windsor police responded to a collision after a motorcycle was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Lauzon Line, only 500 meters from the bar.

Both the motorcycle's 39-year-old driver and a 35-year-old passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where the driver was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

The AGCO's inspection concluded that the driver had consumed at least ten alcoholic beverages at the bar before leaving.

The sports bar's post says the pause impacts more than just the bar. It affects staff and a small business that has poured years of heart, energy, and resources into being a positive, welcoming space for this community.

The establishment says it is choosing not to give up and over the next several weeks will be getting creative.

It will continue food service, offer takeout and hosting alcohol-free events.