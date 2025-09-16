The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario is taking steps to suspend the liquor license of a Windsor bar in connection with a fatal motorcycle accident over a year ago.

The AGCO announced Tuesday that it has issued a Notice of Proposal to suspend the liquor license of Just Your Average Joes Sports Bar at 1286 Lauzon Road near Tranby Avenue.

According to a release from the ACGO, the suspension is a result of the establishment's alleged service of a patron that contributed to a fatal motor vehicle collision last year. The AGCO is taking this action following a criminal investigation conducted by Windsor Police Service and an exchange of information with police.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on September 7, 2024, Windsor police officers responded to a motor vehicle collision after a motorcycle was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Lauzon Line, only 500 meters from the bar.

Both the motorcycle's 39-year-old driver and a 35-year-old passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where the driver was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

The AGCO's inspection has concluded that the driver had consumed at least ten alcoholic beverages at the bar before leaving.

"Restaurants and bars that serve alcohol have a responsibility to patrons and the wider community to help prevent tragic incidents such as this one. It’s both a moral and a legal obligation to operate responsibly and prevent customers from becoming intoxicated in their establishments," said Dr. Karin Schnarr, Chief Executive Officer and registrar, AGCO.

Under the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019, licensees in Ontario are responsible for preventing customers from being intoxicated within their premises and for ensuring their staff are properly trained to recognize signs of intoxication.

An establishment served with a Notice of Proposal has the right to appeal the Registrar's action within 15 days to the Licence Appeal Tribunal, an adjudicative tribunal independent of the AGCO and part of Tribunals Ontario.