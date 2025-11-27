A new cross-border transit service is seeing success nearly two months into operation.

The Linq Tunnel Bus launched on October 6 and operates daily between Windsor and Detroit.

The bus operates seven days a week, however the company has already made some adjustments to pick-up and drop-off times to better align with those using the bus on a daily basis.

The cost of using the service is $15 per person each way.

The Linq service started after Transit Windsor ended its regular tunnel bus service to Detroit on August 31, with Transit's Special Events bus operating until December 20.

Dhar Bhella, CEO and Founder of the Linq, says they're seeing a lot of interest primarily with sporting events in Detroit.

He says things have been going well.

"We are coming up to the two month mark, and slowly by surely everything is coming into place."

He says ridership has been good.

"Weekdays it's a little bit slower than the weekends... but that's expected. We've changed our hours quite a bit now, I think we have our hours set in place as to where we want to be."

Bhella says they're seeing the interest from residents in both countries.

"Both ways, we have Americans coming over, we've got Canadians obviously going over there."

The service now runs Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. every two hours, Fridays from 7 a.m. until 12 a.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 12 a.m., and Sundays from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The Linq also offers a Special Events bus for things like sporting events and concerts.