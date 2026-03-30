Testing and commissioning of the Gordie Howe International Bridge’s systems has been underway since late last year , and the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) has now started the next phase by testing the software that controls the bridge’s lighting system.

Heather Grondin, Chief Relations Officer, WDBA, said the system controls the brightness, dimness and sequencing.

"We've started our testing primarily on the U.S. tower and stay cables," she said.

"It's been a great opportunity to see what the lights look like under different conditions. It's been a little bit foggy a couple of nights, or darker nights, so we've been able to see to see what it looks like anywhere between our zero to 100 per cent range of brightness."

Grondin said in the coming weeks targeted testing will begin on the Canadian tower.

"What people are also going to see is a little bit more variation. Some lights going on and off, and more, I don't want to say erratic patterns, but maybe not well sequenced patterns over the coming weeks," Grondin said.

"It's really to look at, from a programming perspective, behind the scenes, are the lights doing what we want them to do."

She adds the bridge features the latest technology with over 6,000 light fixtures.

"In each of those fixtures is hundreds of LED lights," said Grondin. "We do have the ability to program each of those fixtures and a number of those LEDs within each of them, so on the backend there is a lot of technology going on here to give us some flexibility with how we'll be able to present those lights over time."

The Gordie Howe Bridge is now on track for a spring 2026 opening.

WDBA announced the toll rates earlier this month .

Drivers of passenger vehicles will pay an $8 toll per crossing, or $6 with the new Breakaway program, which offers a 25 per cent discount for enrolled accounts.

Commercial trucks and oversized vehicles will pay $12 per axle, or $9.60 per axle with Breakaway, which is launching first for business accounts.