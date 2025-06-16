Windsor police are now investigating a house fire in downtown Windsor.

The fire broke out last Thursday afternoon in 700-block Pelissier Street.

Police say when officers arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

A 43-year-old man with significant burns was taken to hospital for treatment.

The man is in a Hamilton hospital and police describe his injuries as life-threatening.

Investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal Office were called to investigate but have since left the scene.

Monday morning, Windsor Fire & Rescue posted on social media, saying the fire caused roughly $90,000 in damages and believe the fire originated on a mattress.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.