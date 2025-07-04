Officials in Chatham-Kent say residents will see activity in downtown Wheatley over the next few days while contractors run tests on the monitoring well.

Additionally, gas migration tests are also being taken around the monitoring well and the library property. More remote air monitoring has been installed on the library property as well as a temporary vent stack to capture any gas.

Officials believe the latest gas release was caused by a previously abandoned water well behind the library. Plans to bring in contractors to dig up the well are underway.

Chatham-Kent Public Library is temporarily relocating the Wheatley branch to The Village Resource Centre beginning Saturday, July 12.

A small selection of materials will be available to browse, and patrons are encouraged to place holds on items to be delivered to Wheatley Branch for pick up here .

The pop-up library will be open:

Tuesdays, 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Wednesdays, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Saturdays, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

The TD Summer Reading Club programs will be offered, including the Creativity Lab every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and LEGO Club every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Storytime will continue at Coulter Park on Fridays at 11 a.m. on Aug. 1 and Aug. 15.

Officals remind residents that if they smell gas to call 911 immediately.