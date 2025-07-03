The library in Wheatley will remain closed while an investigation into the gas event that happened last week continues.

Investigations are continuing into recurring gas emissions detected at the Wheatley branch of the Chatham-Kent Public Library on Talbot Road West.

At this time, officials state there is no risk to public safety, but residents are encouraged to avoid the area.

As a result of the minor gas event that took place on July 1, the Wheatley library branch will remain closed until further notice as a precaution.

Library staff will provide temporary services in Wheatley if the closure is for an extended period of time. Storytime in the Park at Coulter Park in Wheatley will be offered on July 4 and July 18 as planned.

Chatham-Kent Fire & Rescue Chief Chris Case says they continue to work closely with technical experts and provincial partners to determine the source of the gas.

Residents were evacuated from their homes on June 26 after emergency officials confirmed hydrogen sulfide was detected in the area.

Hydrogen sulfide is the same gas responsible for an explosion that occurred in August 2021 where two buildings were destroyed and several others were damaged. Multiple people were injured following the explosion.