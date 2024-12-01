Windsor is back in the win column following Friday night's 6-2 loss to the Guelph Storm.
Thanks to a hat trick from captain Liam Greentree, the Spitfires beat the attack 6-3 in Owen Sound Saturday night.
The Spits will enjoy a few days off before returning to practice ahead of a doubleheader at home next weekend.
On Saturday Dec. 7, the Kitchener Rangers come to town for Star Wars night.
On Sunday Dec. 8, the annual Teddy Bear Toss will take place while the Spits face-off against the Saginaw Spirit.