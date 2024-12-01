Windsor is back in the win column following Friday night's 6-2 loss to the Guelph Storm .

Thanks to a hat trick from captain Liam Greentree, the Spitfires beat the attack 6-3 in Owen Sound Saturday night.

The Spits will enjoy a few days off before returning to practice ahead of a doubleheader at home next weekend.

On Saturday Dec. 7, the Kitchener Rangers come to town for Star Wars night .